Malaysian actress Amyza Aznan loses son to cancer; second child also battling disease

Malaysian actress Amyza Aznan's eldest son died after a year-long battle with stage three lung cancer.

Malaysian actress Amyza Aznan, who recently went public with her younger son’s bone cancer diagnosis, on Feb 23 said her eldest boy has died after a year-long battle with lung cancer .

Amyza, in an Instagram post, said: “It is with deep sadness I inform you that my son Andre Mikhail Bin Khairil Izhar has returned to the eternal realm.”

Andre, 23, was the eldest of three boys . His cancer diagnosis was made public in February 2025 .

About one year later on Feb 19, Amyza said her second son Adrian Adam,18, has also been diagnosed with cancer.

In her Instagram post, she said: “Just like last year, during Ramadan and their birth month, my son Andre Mikhail was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“And this year, again during Ramadan and February, my other son Adrian Adam has been diagnosed with bone cancer.”

Malaysian media outlet New Straits Times (NST) reported on Feb 19 that Andre’s right lung was no longer functioning because the tumour was growing.

A procedure to drain fluid from his lungs was cancelled because no fluid was detected. Doctors were also unable to carry out surgery because the tumour was too big, the report added.

Andre was buried on Feb 24 at Ukay Perdana Islamic Cemetery in Ampang, Selangor. About 300 family and friends came to pay their final respects, reported NST.

Amyza, 50, is a Malaysian actress known for her roles in films such as Reversi (2024), Seratus (2022) and Mat Bond Malaya (2021).