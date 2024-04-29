Malaysian activist Chegubard claims trial to two charges of defamation, sedition

KUALA LUMPUR - Political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, claimed trial to two charges of criminal defamation and sedition at the cybercrime Sessions Court on April 29.

Badrul, who was represented by lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

Judge Siti Aminah set bail at RM10,000 (S$2,800) for each charge.

Badrul arrived at the court complex in Kuala Lumpur at 9.20am.

The 46-year-old, who wore a green baju Melayu, was brought to court in handcuffs by the police, reported Malay language daily Sinar Harian.

“Assalamualaikum, Selamat Hari Raya,” Sinar Harian reported him as telling the media in the court complex lobby as he was led in.

Badrul was arrested April 28 over his online comments and remanded for two days.

He had allegedly posted comments on Facebook claiming there was a plan to build a casino in Forest City to revive the US$100 billion (S$1.36 billion) township in Johor.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and officials of Berjaya Group and Genting Group have since denied a Bloomberg report alleging that Datuk Seri Anwar had met Berjaya founder Vincent Tan and Genting Group chief executive Lim Kok Thay to discuss the issuance of a casino licence for Forest City. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK