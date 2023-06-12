Malaysia woos Microsoft, Google to bolster data hub ambitions

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia wants to lure Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google in its drive to be a data hub and as it positions itself as a neutral supply chain base amid rising US-China tensions, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“We are attracting as many as we can,” and “slowly establishing ourselves” as a data centre hub, Datuk Seri Zafrul said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin on Friday.

Malaysia’s investment success this year includes attracting companies such as Tesla Inc and Amazon Web Services.

Tesla plans to import its electric vehicles into the South-east Asian nation and build a network of superchargers, while AWS will invest RM25.5 billion (S$7.43 billion) in cloud-computing infrastructure by 2037.

Simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing are increasingly pushing global businesses to seek locations outside of China.

Malaysia is vying with other South-east Asian countries such as Vietnam and Thailand for investments that are aimed at building new supply chains.

“We are seeing a lot of realignment of supply chain, you know, looking at resiliency and security coming to this region,” Mr Zafrul said.

Malaysia attracted RM71.4 billion in approved investments in the first quarter of 2023, up 67 per cent from a year earlier, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

FDI made up more than 52 per cent of the flows. Earlier this month, the country secured RM23 billion of potential investments during a trade mission Mr Zafrul led to Japan.

Tesla chose Malaysia because of a proven ecosystem built over the past 50 years, Mr Zafrul said.

Malaysia has also sought to capitalise on its attractiveness as a semiconductor hub amid uncertain regional geopolitics, with the minister noting that “we have to be opportunistic sometimes.”

“We are in the position of being neutral and being part of the critical supply chain,” he said. “Malaysia has been a net beneficiary.”

Malaysia caters to about 13 per cent of the world demand for chip testing and packaging, and what Mr Zafrul estimated as a quarter of US chip-testing and assembly needs.

Companies in the sector already provide services of more than RM200 million to Tesla, according to Mr Zafrul.

Malaysia’s economy is heavily dependent on trade and vulnerable to shocks resulting from disruptions in commerce, especially involving China, its largest partner since 2009.