Malaysia will not support or pursue any pardon for Jho Low, PM Anwar says

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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) said that Malaysia will not support any pardon for fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho.

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia will not support any pardon for fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, said its Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who described the matter as a “non-issue” for Putrajaya.

He said any decision on a possible pardon application rests entirely with US authorities and is not something Malaysia intends to pursue.

“There is no issue. We are not going to consider that. No issue,” he told reporters in Negri Sembilan on May 15 when asked about reports surrounding Jho Low’s alleged pardon application in the United States.

Asked whether the Malaysian government would formally oppose such a move, Mr Anwar made it clear that Malaysia would not.

“No. It’s a US decision, as far as we are concerned, we are not going to take that route. We are not supporting that route. But of course for the United States, it’s their own business,” he said.

Responding to remarks by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani, who recently said Jho Low should not be pardoned and should instead return to Malaysia, Mr Anwar reiterated that the matter was not an issue for his administration.

“No, we have made it very clear. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a non-issue. I’m not aware that he has submitted, or even submitted it (the pardon request to US President Donald Trump).

“It’s not an issue that we should discuss. But he is still undergoing the process in court,” he said.

Jho Low was previously identified as a central figure in the 1MDB scandal.

The Wall Street Journal reported on May 14 that Jho Low is seeking clemency from Mr Trump.

According to the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter, the request was filed in recent weeks and, if granted, would remove the criminal charges against him in the United States. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK