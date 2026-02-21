Malaysia weighing impact of US tariff ruling, says trade minister

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

In 2025, total bilateral trade reached about RM367 billion (S$119 billion), with Malaysian exports to the United States amounting to RM233 billion.

- Malaysia is closely monitoring recent legal and policy developments in the US following a Supreme Court decision to strike down the administration’s global tariffs , said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Ghani.

Datuk Seri Johari said Malaysia had signed an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the US, but had yet to ratify it, and that the government was carefully evaluating the implications of the latest developments.

He noted that, based on earlier US statements, Washington still has other legal avenues to impose trade measures, including unilateral tariffs.

“Malaysia is also studying the scope and impact of a recently announced temporary 10 per cent tariff by US President Donald Trump.

“At this stage, we are awaiting further clarity on how these measures will be implemented and whether additional adjustments will follow,” he said in a statement on Feb 21.

Mr Johari stressed that the US remains one of Malaysia’s most important trading partners.

He said Malaysia would continue to uphold open and rules-based trade while maintaining a stable and predictable business environment.

Mr Johari added that the government would safeguard the interests of Malaysian exporters, foreign investors, businesses operating in the country and workers across the economy.

“At the same time, Malaysia will diversify its trade ties and strengthen regional and multilateral cooperation to ensure resilience amid an evolving global trade landscape, while preserving strong bilateral relations with the United States,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK