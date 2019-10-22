Malaysia warns of new EU rules hurting palm oil use in food products

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia, the world's No. 2 palm oil producer, warned on Tuesday (Oct 22) of new rules from the European Union (EU) that could hurt demand for the commodity in food products, in a big blow to the industry.

Palm oil is a versatile edible oil used in everything from lipstick to biofuels. But food accounts for nearly 70 per cent of global consumption of the oil, which is used for cooking and in items like snack foods, pizza and chocolate spread.

The EU is looking at new limits on food contaminants in refined fats and oils, including palm oil, said Ms Teresa Kok, the Malaysian minister in charge of the palm oil portfolio.

The EU has imposed a limit for glycidyl esters and will soon impose a limit for 3-MCPD esters "that may have an impact on palm oil consumption in food products", Ms Kok said, referring to the contaminants.

The European Food Safety Authority said earlier that the two contaminants raise potential health concerns.

"Our industry must be ready to anticipate any challenges to these trade impediments and most importantly address the issues, especially on food safety," Ms Kok said.

The minister also reiterated that Indonesia and Malaysia - the top two producers of palm oil - would challenge at the World Trade Organisation another law from the bloc limiting palm oil usage in biofuels.

The European Union, earlier this year, decided to phase out palm-based transport fuels in its share of renewable energy by 2030, after concluding that its cultivation results in excessive deforestation.