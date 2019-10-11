Malaysia wants to smoothen traffic flow at Johor checkpoints, adding 50 motorcycle counters

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian government will spend RM85 million (S$28 million) from next year to improve traffic flow at the two customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) checkpoints linking Johor Baru and Singapore, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said on Friday (Oct 11).

The works will include adding 50 more motorcycle counters at the Causeway and at the Johor side of the Tuas checkpoints, he said in presenting the 2020 Budget. He did not say how many motorcycle counters there are now at the checkpoints.

He said more than 300,000 Malaysians commute between Johor and Singapore daily.

The government also plans to continue with the JB to Singapore Rapid Transit System, he said.

The Malaysian and Singapore governments signed an agreement last year to build the 4km cross-border MRT link from Woodlands in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in Johor to help alleviate congestion on the Causeway.

Malaysia had asked for extensions to respond to Singapore on issues relating to the RM4 billion (S$1.3 billion) project, with the latest extension expected to end around the end of this month.