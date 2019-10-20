Malaysia wants companies wishing to send plastic waste to first get their government's support

PETALING JAYA - The Malaysian government will impose a new condition on foreign companies wishing to export plastic waste into the country next year, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

They will first need to get support from their respective governments, she said, as quoted by Bernama news agency on Sunday (Oct 20), in an apparent move to deter the plastic waste exporters.

"Next year, we will impose another additional condition whereby companies wishing to export plastic to Malaysia will need recommendations from the country of origin," she told reporters after officiating at an event.

"This condition is made to ensure they will be more responsible."

Malaysia last year became the world's main destination for plastic waste after China banned imports of scrap, Reuters reported last Thursday.

The South-east Asian nation is negotiating with the governments of several territories sending their plastic waste, to take back the trash.

Over 300 containers carrying plastic waste from Japan, Hong Kong, Europe, Canada and the United States are being held at a port in Penang state.