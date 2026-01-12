Malaysia vows clean-up of military procurement amid graft probe

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia's Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said they will review and improve all tender and procurement processes in line with best practices.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Defence Ministry has vowed to mount a sweeping clean up of its procurement system as the armed forces reel from a graft probe that’s ensnared a former senior army officer .

“This year, we will overhaul the ministry’s anti-corruption plan on a large scale,” Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin in his New Year’s address to staff on Jan 12.

“We will review and improve all tender and procurement processes in line with best practices.”

“My call is for all of us to join together to clean up all forms of leakage and corruption, no matter who does it,” he said in the speech that was livestreamed on the Defence Ministry’s Facebook page.

Malaysia’s armed forces have been grappling with a wave of negative publicity in recent weeks, putting pressure on leaders to respond swiftly.

A former army chief was remanded for seven days beginning Jan 8 to assist in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s probe into suspected irregularities in army procurement.

The ministry has also ordered an internal investigation into claims of “immoral activities” in army camps that have gone viral on social media.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force said on Jan 10 that 20 of its officers were found to have been involved, based on early investigations.

Datuk Seri Khaled said anyone found guilty of such activity would be punished and dismissed from services.

“No one should have to tolerate any human rights abuse. No woman should be treated as a sex object or entertainment,” in the army’s mess halls or residences, he said.

“It’s crucial that we restore the trust of the people and the country in the armed forces,” Mr Khaled said. “The armed forces is seen as the first and last bastion in preserving the sovereignty of this country.” BLOOMBERG