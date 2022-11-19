Polling opens in Malaysia’s tightly contested General Election

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysians goes to the polls on Saturday, after two weeks of intense campaigning, where there is no certainty of a clear winner in the 15th General Election.

Despite the rain, queues began forming at several polling centres nationwide ahead of the 8am opening time in Peninsular Malaysia.

Gates at some polling centres in Selangor and Johor opened about 15 minutes earlier than scheduled to allow voters to get out from the rain.

Polling opened at 7.30am in Sabah and Sarawak.

Up for grabs are 222 seats in the federal Parliament and 117 state seats in the states of Perlis, Perak and Pahang, and a by-election in the Bugaya state seat in Sabah.

The rest of the states opted not to dissolve their state legislatures and hold state elections alongside the national polls.

This is the first time voters will have to choose between three main coalitions, Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), scores of smaller parties and over 100 independent candidates.

The most likely result after Saturday’s polling is Malaysia’s first ever hung Parliament in its 65-year history, a startling outcome given that it was only in 2008 that a functioning two-party democracy started to take root.

Since then, clashes of political ideologies and personalities have created BN, PH and PN, as well as a dominant regional force in Sarawak, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Hence, it is nearly certain no single bloc will be able to claim the support of the majority of Malaysia’s 21 million voters. The ground has been difficult to read with rallies failing to draw the tens of thousands seen in past editions.

Most opinion polls have Opposition Leader Anwar’s PH in the lead, but still short of a simple majority of MPs. However these surveys come with a caveat that a sizeable portion of the electorate - from a fifth to a third of them - were undecided heading into the final days of the campaign.