Malaysia urges Thailand and Cambodia to cease military action along border

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged both Thailand and Cambodia to cease all forms of hostilities with effect from the night of Dec 13.

Datuk Seri Anwar said he held separate phone calls with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet, following a discussion with US President Donald Trump after the renewed border battles between Thailand and Cambodia that began Dec 8.

“During these exchanges, I conveyed Malaysia’s deep concern over the situation and urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint, cease all forms of hostilities and refrain from any further military actions, including the use of force or forward movement of armed units, with effect from Dec 13 at 10pm,” he said in a Facebook post.

Malaysia has also requested the deployment of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), led by the Malaysian Chief of Defence Forces, General Mohd Nizam Jaafar, to monitor developments on the ground to support de-escalation and promote transparency, Mr Anwar said.

The US government will provide satellite monitoring capabilities to complement the mission, which will commence at the same time, he added.

“Findings from the satellite monitoring and field observations will be compiled by the AOT and presented at an ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Dec 16,” Mr Anwar said.

“The report will provide an objective account of the situation, including the positions of both parties, in the interest of accountability, confidence-building and the preservation of peace and stability in the region,” he added.

“Malaysia remains committed to working closely with ASEAN partners and the international community to ensure that dialogue, restraint and diplomacy prevail.”

Since Dec 8, Thailand and Cambodia have traded heavy weapons fire, with both countries accusing each other of shelling civilian areas.

This is the most intense clash between the two countries since a five-day exchange of rockets and heavy artillery in July, which saw the deaths of at least 48 people and 300,000 displaced before a ceasefire was brokered with the help of Mr Trump. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK