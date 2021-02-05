Malaysia unveils stricter measures for CNY period

Malaysia is taking a tougher approach to ensure compliance with its coronavirus lockdown, even as it imposes stricter measures for Chinese New Year that will restrict reunion dinners to only family members living in the same house.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the more stringent protocols for the festive period at his daily Covid-19 briefing yesterday.

House-to-house visits are banned and prayers at temples are only for five of the committee members, he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin promised to step up enforcement, warning that businesses which fail to comply with strict health guidelines could be shut down.

The army, which has been helping the police man roadblocks in the ongoing movement control order (MCO), will be given powers to make arrests, he said in a pre-recorded message aired on television and social media.

"To strengthen the government's enforcement capabilities in fighting Covid-19, I have issued an order under the Emergency... to grant police powers to the Malaysian Armed Forces to make arrests, inspections and confiscations, while helping other agencies carry out operations against illegal immigrants and Covid-19," he said.

The government plans to amend laws in order to raise fines for repeat offenders of the MCO and jail them for certain offences, he said.

Under the state of emergency which was declared last month, the government can amend existing laws with the approval of the King, when Parliament is suspended. The six-week MCO is into its fourth week.

Dozens of people typically get hauled up and fined daily, mostly at roadblocks and when the authorities do spot checks on business premises.

In his speech, Tan Sri Muhyiddin sought to allay concerns over the country's rising infections, saying that 500,000 front-liners will start getting vaccinations by the end of this month.

This exercise is expected to end in April, when the second vaccination phase will begin. This is estimated to involve 9.4 million people from high-risk groups including those aged 60 and above, and with health issues such as heart disease, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure. Adults aged 18 and above are expected to receive their inoculations from May to February next year.

February 500,000 front-liners will start to get vaccinated by the end of the month.

April The second phase will involve an estimated 9.4 million people from high-risk groups, including those aged 60 and above, and with health issues.

May This is when those aged 18 and above are expected to get inoculated. This phase will last till February next year.

Malaysia has signed deals with Covax, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, CanSino and Gamaleya to secure Covid-19 vaccinations for 83 per cent of its 32 million population, in the country's largest vaccination programme.

Mr Muhyiddin also shared a glimmer of good news, saying that the curve was flattening in Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu and Pahang.

But he noted that the number of infections continued to rise in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

The Premier spoke in detail about responses to the pandemic following increasing public pressure over rising Covid-19 cases, even as the government has kept most businesses open, including recently allowing pasar malam (night markets) to operate again.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri added that businesses such as car wash operators, barbers and hair salons will now also be allowed to resume business.

The government has defended its actions to allow most economic activities to remain open by saying that the country cannot afford further damage to the economy and people's livelihoods. Instead, the government will crack the whip on those who flout health protocols.

Malaysia logged 4,571 cases yesterday, to bring its case total to 231,483. It also reported 17 more deaths, taking its total fatalities to 826. The daily record high of 5,728 cases was reported last Saturday.

