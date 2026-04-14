Malaysia among highest globally in support of under-16 social media ban, survey finds

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Among the countries surveyed, support for the social media ban is highest in Malaysia, India and France.

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian parents are the strongest supporters of the under-16 social media ban, a new study found.

Conducted across 15 countries, a Family First study found that 77 per cent of Malaysian parents support such a ban, placing the country among the highest globally in favour of stricter controls.

The study is a global initiative launched by UK-based Varkey Foundation.

“Among the countries surveyed, support is highest in Malaysia (77 per cent), India (75 per cent) and France (74 per cent).

Japan recorded the lowest level of support at 38 per cent, followed by Nigeria (39 per cent) and the United States (51 per cent),” it said in a press release on April 14.

The survey also revealed that 62 per cent of Malaysians aged nine to 18 support prohibiting those under 16 from using social media – a figure significantly higher than the global average of 37 per cent.

“Support among young people is highest in Malaysia (62 per cent), India (62 per cent), and China (50 per cent). It is lowest in Japan (20 per cent), Argentina, and Sweden (both 26 per cent),” the press release statement read.

Malaysia also ranks third highest worldwide, with 65 per cent of its Gen Z population supporting the ban – well above the global average of 51 per cent.

Conducted in January and February 2026, the study surveyed 6,002 parents, 6,011 of their children aged nine to 18, 3,000 grandparents of children aged nine to 18, and 3,000 Gen Z participants.

The countries included in the research are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK