Malaysia to waive Road Charge for Singapore-registered vehicles entering Johor for seven days

JOHOR BARU - Malaysia will waive the RM20 (S$6.45) Road Charge (RC) for Singapore-registered vehicles entering Johor for seven days from Friday (April 1), when the two neighbouring countries will reopen their land border after two years.

Malaysia's Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said in a statement on Monday (March 28) that the waiver is being allowed as Singaporeans and Singapore residents have not been able to enter Malaysia to top up their Touch ‘n Go stored value cards, which are used to pay for the RC. Others may be holding onto such cards that have expired.

He said he had discussed the issue with the new Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and both agreed "to exempt RC payment imposed on all Singapore-registered vehicles for seven days from Apr 1, 2022 until Apr 7, 2022.”

The waiver should also help to prevent road congestion at the two immigration points on the Johor side. The two land crossings are at the Causeway in Woodlands and the Second Link in Tuas.

The seven days would allow the travellers from Singapore to top up their physical Touch ‘n Go cards in Johor, or register for Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit scheme (VEP), Datuk Seri Wee said. The VEP scheme allows for a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag, tied to an e-wallet Touch ‘n Go app, to be installed on the vehicles.

Malaysia and Singapore will from Friday reopen their land border to allow all travellers who have been fully vaccinated to cross without having to undergo quarantine or perform Covid-19 tests.

Mr Wee reminded all operators of cross-border public transport to adhere to the existing Covid-19 health protocols, including ensuring all passengers undergo QR code check-ins and also turning back travellers who refuse to wear face masks.

"Travellers are responsible to ensure that they have MySejahtera (tracking) app on their smartphones and that they meet all pre-determined travel conditions.

"Failure to do so will result in action being taken against the traveller, including compound fines and penalties under existing laws," said Mr Wee.