Malaysia to seek clarity on Norway missile deal

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Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the move aims to safeguard the country's interests.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia will engage Norway through diplomatic channels to seek clarification and discuss appropriate measures over the supply of Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) for the Royal Malaysian Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS).

Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the move aims to safeguard the country’s interests following a report by an online portal regar­ding supply issues involving Norwegian firm Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA).

“The ministry has a procurement contract with KDA for the supply of NSM missiles to enhance the capabilities of the RMN’s LCS,” Datuk Seri Mohamed said in a statement.

He said the ministry has taken note of a change in the Norwegian government’s stance on defence export approvals, which has affected the implementation of the contract.

Mr Khaled said the ministry remains committed to ensuring that Malaysia’s defence readiness and strategic requirements are not compromised while preser­ving the longstanding bilateral ties between Malaysia and Norway.

“Any follow-up action will be undertaken with due care and guided by the country’s strategic interests,” he said.

It was previously reported that the Royal Malaysian Navy plans to equip its LCS with two types of surface-to-surface or anti-surface missiles, including the NSM from Norway. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK