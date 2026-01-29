Malaysia to roll out QR code immigration system at major international airports from March 1

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The MyNIISe QR code system will be installed at Malaysia's five major international airports, including Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminals 1 and 2.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s Home Ministry is streamlining immigration clearance by integrating existing e-gates with the MyNIISe system, with a phased roll-out beginning March 1 at major international airports.

The ministry is currently integrating the MyNIISe mobile app with existing systems, including MyBorderPass, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2, ahead of the nationwide roll-out.

Under the new arrangement, passengers must scan a MyNIISe QR code before passing through immigration e-gates.

MyNIISe is Malaysia’s new integrated immigration system, replacing the decades-old myIMMS. It is designed to strengthen border security while enabling faster, more transparent and resilient cross-border movement as a long-term national solution.

“This integration allows travel data to be automatically consolidated within the MyNIISe ecosystem, reducing repetitive processes for users,” the Home Ministry said in a statement on Jan 30.

“It ensures a seamless, user-friendly and secure travel experience without compromising border security controls,” the ministry added.

The ministry said the system is also aimed at shortening waiting times, enhancing the efficiency of immigration clearance processes and providing travellers with a faster, more convenient and safer travel experience.

The MyNIISe QR code system will be installed at 46 pedestrian e-gates at five major international airports — KLIA Terminals 1 and 2, Bayan Lepas International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport and Kuching International Airport.

Malaysian citizens who are existing MyNIISe users may continue using the current login method until Feb 28, ahead of the full transition to MyDigital ID.

“To ensure smooth movement at national entry points, travellers will also have the option of using the MyBorderPass application, passport scanning at MyNIISe e-gates and existing e-gates, as well as manual immigration counters,” the ministry said. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK