Malaysia to review plans for 5G network: PM Anwar

Malaysia unveiled a plan for a state-owned agency to own all 5G spectrum in 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network introduced by the previous government as it was not formulated transparently.

Malaysia, in 2021, unveiled a plan for a state-owned agency to own all 5G spectrum, with various carriers using the infrastructure to provide mobile services.

The single-ownership of spectrum raised concerns from the country’s major carriers over pricing, transparency and monopoly.

The 5G plans will be evaluated to ensure they strictly followed procedures, Datuk Seri Anwar said at a news conference following his first Cabinet meeting.

“It needs to be reviewed because it was not done in a transparent manner,” Mr Anwar said, without giving details.

Mr Anwar was appointed premier by the king last month, after a general election resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament. Mr Anwar’s bloc did not win a simple majority but he formed a coalition government with the help of other political blocs. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Malaysia set for nationwide 5G as telcos finally ink deal
Anwar and Zahid’s strange union is Malaysia’s best shot at political stability

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top