Malaysia to reopen theme parks, and easing up on temperature checks at every shop in a mall

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia will allow the reopening from Wednesday (July 1) of theme parks, including those offering water attractions such as swimming pools, said Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday (June 29).

Datuk Seri Ismail said the approval would involve 54 theme parks and a workforce of more than 10,000 nationwide.

Meanwhile, the government will also relax temperature checking for mall and hotel visitors.

Those who visit these places would need to have their respective temperatures checked only once, when they enter the building, Mr Ismail said.

Temperature checks would not be needed anymore at every shop in a mall or every restaurant in a hotel, which is the current practice.

The relaxed measures dovetailed with other moves adopted by Malaysia as it gradually winds down its coronavirus lockdown.

The government recently allowed barbers and hairdressing salons to reopen, for restaurants to allow their tables to fully be filled by diners, and for places of worship to be partly reopened. But temperature checks must still be conducted and hand sanitisers doled out to customers and visitors.

Mr Ismail said the decision to allow theme parks and water parks to operate was made following a special ministerial meeting earlier on Monday.

He said that theme park operators must abide by Covid-19 procedures, which includes ensuring the adherence to social distancing and limiting visitors based on the capacity and space of the venue.

"Visitors must also register their details via the MySejahtera app (for contact tracing). Temperature checks must be taken and hand sanitisers must be given."

For those who operate water parks, he said they need to abide by guidelines on the management and maintenance of swimming pools, which is under the purview of local authorities.

The guidelines, said Mr Ismail, is available at the official websites of the National Security Council and the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.