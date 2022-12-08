Malaysia to question ex-PM Muhyiddin on links to public funds case

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s anti-graft agency will summon for questioning former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and two ex-Cabinet ministers who served in his administration for the alleged misappropriation of 600 billion ringgit (S$185 billion) of public funds for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The other two are former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and ex-finance minister Zafrul Aziz, who now heads the international trade and industry ministry in the new government, the New Straits Times reported, citing people it didn’t name. The funds for the pandemic included resources for vaccines, the newspaper added.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Azam Baki told the New Straits Times that the agency had opened an investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear when the three politicians would be summoned.

Aides to Mr Muhyiddin, Zafrul and Khairy, as well as anti-graft agency officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments.

News of the probe comes as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is reviewing projects and plans approved by past administrations in a bid to burnish his credentials as a reformist and fulfill his alliance’s election manifesto promises to fight corruption.

Mr Anwar himself faces criticism for picking the head of the former ruling coalition who faces graft charges as one of his deputies.

Mr Anwar this week said the finance ministry found there was a breach of procedure in the handling of 600 billion ringgit of public funds during Mr Muhyiddin’s time as premier.

He also ordered a review of the 5G mobile services contract awarded to Ericsson AB last year, citing concerns about cost and transparency.

Mr Muhyiddin was prime minister from March 2020 to August 2021, and now leads the opposition. He and Mr Anwar fought a tight election race last month that resulted in a hung parliament and set off a contest to drum up support from several coalitions to form government.

Mr Anwar eventually got the consent from the country’s monarch to form government but he needs to keep several political blocs happy ahead of a confidence vote in parliament later this month. BLOOMBERG