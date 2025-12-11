Malaysia to provide cash aid to Indonesian students affected by floods

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia will provide cash assistance of RM500 (S$158) each to Indonesian students in the country who have been affected by the recent floods and landslides in Aceh and parts of Sumatra.

The Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia (PMO) said on Dec 11 that Malaysia expresses its sympathy and sorrow to the Indonesian government and all its people over the disaster in Aceh and North Sumatra . It added that Malaysia stands in solidarity with its “brothers and sisters” who are going through this difficult time.

“As a gesture of compassion and friendship between two neighbouring countries that share close familial ties, Malaysia will provide an initial RM500 in assistance to each Indonesian student studying in Malaysia who has been affected by the disaster,” said the PMO in a statement.

The office did not provide details about how or when the assistance will be disbursed, or whether more aid would be given out later.

The flooding and landslides in Aceh and parts of Sumatra have displaced thousands and triggered widespread damage, with the Indonesian authorities stepping up rescue-and-relief efforts.

Indonesia is one of the largest sources of international students in Malaysia, ranking second after China in overall student numbers at Malaysian institutions. Media reports say there are more than 11,000 Indonesians studying in Malaysia as at late September 2025.

Indonesia has so far declined offers of foreign assistance for the catastrophic floods and landslides that have hit Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra, with officials stressing that the country is capable of managing its own disaster response.

Even so, a two-tonne shipment of medical supplies from Malaysia, delivered by Gomez Medical Services in collaboration with Blue Sky Rescue Malaysia, arrived in Aceh on Nov 29, becoming the first international medical aid to reach the province after the cyclone-triggered disaster.

A five-member team from China has also been active on the ground, searching for flood victims.

Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin has clarified that the aid reportedly sent by Malaysia and China to Aceh was personal assistance addressed to Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf, rather than official government-to-government support.

Nearly 1,000 people have been killed in the disaster, with over 200 still missing, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

Another 5,100 have been injured, with cases ranging from minor wounds to severe trauma caused by mudflows, collapsing structures and debris. Search-and-rescue teams continue to scour affected areas for survivors.