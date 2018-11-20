Malaysia to make CCTVs compulsory on new express buses, passengers must wear seat belts

KAJANG (BERNAMA) - Malaysia will make it compulsory for all new express buses to be equipped with CCTVs while the wearing of seat belts by passengers will also be mandatory, the country's Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.

"It will also be made compulsory to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) on all new buses apart from raising the level of bus driver welfare," Loke told a media conference at the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) in Kajang, Selangor on Monday (Nov 19).

He was speaking after a handover ceremony of an independent review panel's report on safety recommendations related to the deadly 2013 Genting Highlands bus accident that claimed 37 lives.

He also said the compulsory wearing of safety belts for all new express and tour bus passengers would commence next year and enforcement on compliance would be carried out in 2020.

Other proposals included ensuring that all buses were equipped with a brake retarder system and a speed limiter gadget, he said.

A Malaysian Transportation Safety Board will also be set up to address road accidents, especially those involving express buses.

Loke said the establishment of the body was among the suggestions raised in the Recommendation Review Panel report.

Loke said 54 per cent or 27 of 51 suggestions found in the report had been implemented while 38 per cent or 19 suggestions were partially implemented and 8 per cent (four suggestions) have yet to be implemented.

He said the appointment of panel members to study the implementation of the 51 suggestions had been carried out since July 19.

Loke said the review panel was jointly chaired by Transport Ministry secretary-general Saripuddin Kasim and Miros chairman Lee Lam Thye.