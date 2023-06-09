Malaysia to lift ban on chicken exports from July 1

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will lift a ban on the export of chickens from July 1, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said on Thursday.

He added the government would also start floating the price of eggs and chicken from July 1.

Lifting the chicken export ban would enable farmers to earn revenue from the export market and facilitate cash flow into the country, Mr Mohamad Sabu said.

He added that poultry producers would be able to export live chicken, dressed chicken and chicken parts but not day-old chicks.

Mr Mohamad Sabu also said that the subsidies for poultry producers would end after June 30.

He said the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry was in charge of determining if there would be price caps in place during festive occasions, for example.

“To ensure that the supply of chicken and eggs can be stabilised after the subsidy is terminated, the ministry will implement a soft landing mechanism,” he said in a written reply in Parliament.

MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin had asked if the ministry had conducted any detailed studies prior to the decision to scrap poultry subsidies.

Mr Mohamad Sabu added that the government would also allow chicken imports from recognised source countries including Thailand, China, Brazil and Denmark.

“As for egg imports, the permitted source countries are Thailand and Ukraine,” said Mr Mohamad Sabu.

The government, he said, would continue the Farmers’ Organisation Authority’s dressed chicken stockpiling programme as well as the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority’s (Fama) Madani Agro Sales programme selling agricultural products 5 per cent to 10 per cent below market prices to target groups.

“As of May 8, 2023, a total of 28,078,620 eggs have been distributed through 369 Fama outlets,” he said.

The previous government tried to scrap poultry subsidies on July 1 last year.

However, the Cabinet decided against it two days before and elected to raise the ceiling price instead.

Poultry producers have been under sustained pressure over the last two years due to an increase in feed costs, primarily due to supply issues brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and challenges caused by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Last year, the government allocated a total of RM369.5 million (S$108 million) for poultry subsidies. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK