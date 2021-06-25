Malaysia to launch crackdown against factories, business premises for violation of Covid-19 curbs

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A nationwide crackdown against non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) imposed in Malaysia to curb the coronavirus will be launched soon, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has announced.

Codenamed Ops Patuh, it will see personnel from various enforcement agencies as well as assets mobilised to ensure that those who do not comply with the SOPs cannot evade detection.

Announcing the massive crackdown, Datuk Seri Hamzah said Ops Patuh would focus on the enforcement of SOPs by factories and business premises that are in operation during the current nationwide lockdown.

"We will check premises for wrongful use of the approval letter to operate issued by the relevant ministries and agencies. Mobile roadblocks will also be mounted at Covid-19 hotspot areas nationwide, such as at industrial and manufacturing areas," he said.

"Through Ops Patuh, where we have the manpower and assets for the operation, no SOP violators will go undetected," said Mr Hamzah after chairing the first enforcement and SOP compliance coordinating committee meeting on Friday (June 25).

On June 21, the National Security Council (NSC) special meeting decided that the Home Ministry will lead and coordinate all aspects of enforcement of SOP compliance during the nationwide lockdown.

The committee comprises the NSC, Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, the Armed Forces, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affair Ministry, International Trade and Industry Ministry, Local Government Department, Civil Defence Force and the Road Transport Department, among others.