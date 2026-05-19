Malaysia to issue newly designed passports with 94 security features from June 1

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The immigration director-general said new security features will include holograms, ultraviolet printing and special security threads used in passport stitching.

PUTRAJAYA – The new Malaysian International Passport (PMA), which will be issued from June 1, will come equipped with 94 security features, says Immigration director-general Zakaria Shaaban.

Datuk Zakaria said the additional security features include holograms, ultraviolet printing and special security threads used in the passport stitching.

He said the current passport has 49 security features, while the upgraded version now carries almost double the number to ensure it is safer and more difficult to forge.

“We will begin the roll-out in stages on June 1 at four offices first, namely the Immigration headquarters in Putrajaya, the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Office, the Urban Transformation Centre passport office in Wangsa Maju and the Shah Alam Immigration Office.

“We will then expand the roll-out in stages to all branch offices by the end of July,” he told reporters after the Immigration Department’s 2025 Excellent Service Award ceremony on May 19.

Mr Zakaria, however, said existing passports would remain valid as long as they are within the validity period.

He urged the public not to rush to replace their current passports and to allow the Immigration Department to carry out the roll-out gradually.

“This needs to be communicated so that the public will not crowd immigration offices to renew their passports for the new version. I hope this message reaches all Malaysians,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Zakaria also reminded the public not to use photographs generated using artificial intelligence technology when applying for passports online.

“Our officers who process the applications have the expertise and are able to tell the difference,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK