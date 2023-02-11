Malaysia to insist rare earths miner Lynas go radiation-free by July

KUALA LUMPUR - The Pakatan Harapan-led (PH) government will seek to close the circle on one of its most controversial decisions from its first stint in power by forcing Australian rare earths miner Lynas to ensure radiation-free operations at its Malaysian plant by July.

The Straits Times has learnt that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration refused a request by Lynas – the largest producer outside of China of the highly sought-after minerals – to lift conditions for the three-year renewal of its licence, which expires next month.

“Cabinet has decided to reject the request. Lynas will no longer be allowed to produce radioactive waste in Malaysia,” a top government figure said on the condition of anonymity, as an official announcement is due only later this month.

The conditions, which come into force in July, include moving “cracking and leaching” of lanthanide concentrate offshore and only refining intermediate materials at the facility in Gebeng, near Kuantan in Pahang.

This would mean that, other than the existing heap of more than half a million tonnes, no further low-level radioactive waste would be allowed to accumulate at the factory.

In an investor briefing last month, Lynas said it is on course to meet the July 1 deadline but had contingency plans in case its refinery in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, is not completed in time.

Managing director Amanda Lacaze said her firm was in talks with Malaysian atomic energy regulators on lifting the conditions as it had proven that its operations were not a health hazard.

But ST has learnt that the Atomic Energy Licensing Board had already informally informed Lynas of the government’s decision this week.

The company will have 30 days to appeal to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang after being notified officially.

A potential closure of the $1 billion facility would not just be a huge blow to Lynas – which has yet to fire up other production plants – but will also impact the geopolitically sensitive supply of rare earths crucial to high-technology applications such as mobile phones, rechargeable batteries and military assets.

Lynas accounts for one-tenth of global output, with China controlling 80 per cent of worldwide production.

Sources told ST that various diplomats, including envoys from the United States, Australia, Japan and the European Union, have lobbied Mr Chang in recent weeks to ensure the production of half of non-Chinese sourced rare earths is not disrupted.

Lynas had faced stiff public resistance when it first made plans to set up in Malaysia over a decade ago, sparking fears it would see a repeat of toxic radiation that previous rare earth projects had caused in Malaysia.

PH campaigned hard against the project, promising in the run-up to the 2018 election to reverse the then Barisan Nasional regime’s decision to green-light Lynas’ operations.

However, after PH took power in 2018, it allowed Lynas to continue operations on progressively more lenient terms.

This raised public ire and contributed to growing tensions within the PH coalition that eventually led to its downfall in March 2020, after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia defected.