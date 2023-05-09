Malaysia to impose total ban on plastic bags by 2025

KLANG - The Malaysian government aims to ban the use of plastic bags for retail purposes across all business sectors nationwide by 2025, said its minister for natural resources, environment and climate change.

Mr Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the “No Plastic Bags” campaign had been carried out in stages, starting with fixed business locations like supermarkets and certain shops.

The campaign would be expanded to other business locations after being implemented in all physical outlets by 2025, he added.

The initiative, led by various state governments, was a long-term plan to address pollution caused by single-use plastic in Malaysia.

Selangor, Penang, Johor, and Negri Sembilan were among the states that introduced the move.

According to the minister, the ban currently applies only to physical establishments like supermarkets, mini-markets and sundry shops, but it will soon be extended to cover roadside stalls as well.

In his speech at the Madani Reusable Bag and No Plastic Bag Campaign launch ceremony in Klang on Tuesday, he said the intention is not just to fine offenders but also to provide an incentive to stop using plastic bags.

More details will be announced soon, he added.

“We have given state governments and local authorities the flexibility to decide on the manner of implementing the ban, taking into account their individual needs.

“Plastic waste management is a significant issue, with Malaysia being one of the top 10 nations worldwide facing this issue.

“According to a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) report, Malaysia used 148,000 metric tonnes of plastic for food packaging alone in 2020. This is not a record to be proud of,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK