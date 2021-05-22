Malaysia to impose tighter MCO measures

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia yesterday announced that it will tighten the enforcement of the ongoing movement curbs, including adding restrictions to the economic and social sectors.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that details on the additional measures to battle the Covid-19 crisis will be announced by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a news conference today.

The announcement followed a meeting of the National Security Council, an agency led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, which decides on Covid-19 protocols.

Malaysia logged a record 6,806 daily cases on Thursday and 59 people died on the same day, also a record.

The country yesterday reported 6,493 cases and 50 fatalities.

Malaysia is into its second week of a four-week national lockdown, called a movement control order (MCO), that will last until June 7, but this has failed to slow down the surge in cases and deaths.

Most factories have been allowed to remain open and many office workers can choose to go to work. Malls have remained open, and while no dine-ins are allowed, takeaway and online delivery are permitted.

In its effort to slow down the spike in cases, the government in recent weeks has imposed targeted lockdowns, called an Enhanced MCO, usually involving a village, several blocks of flats or a cluster of factories.

These areas are usually fenced off with barbed wire to prevent those inside from leaving, while officials conduct health checks on each resident.

Such Enhanced MCOs have been imposed for two weeks in several localities in Perak, Kelantan, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak states, and in areas in the Kuala Lumpur federal territory, hit by rising Covid-19 cases.