Malaysia to impose levy on those flying out of country soon

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia will impose a levy on anyone flying out the country when the Departure Levy Bill 2019 is passed in Parliament.

The Bill was tabled by Deputy Finance Minister Amiruddin Hamzah for its first reading on Monday (April 8).

The amount of the proposed levy was not mentioned in the Bill.

But in Budget 2019, the government had proposed a departure levy of RM20 (S$6.60) for those travelling to the other nine Asean countries, and RM40 for non-Asean countries.

The Bill proposes hefty punishments for those who avoid paying the levy.

Anyone who has the intention to evade, or assist another to avoid, paying the fee will be liable to a fine not exceeding RM1 million, a five-year jail sentence or both.

Further, a "registered person" who gave incorrect information on the destination of another could face a fine not exceeding RM500,000, a three-year jail term, or both.

According to the Bill, a "registered person" refers to any operator or agent of foreign operators.

The proposed Act also said that a person who assaults, obstructs or threatens a Customs officer in the discharge of his function, or fails to give reasonable assistance to any Customs officer will be liable to a maximum three-year jail term, a fine not exceeding RM500,000, or both, if found guilty.