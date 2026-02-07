Malaysia to implement toll discounts, price caps to ease costs during CNY period

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

PUTRAJAYA – The Malaysian Cabinet has agreed to provide highway toll discounts and implement price controls on selected food items in conjunction with the Chinese New Year (CNY) period, government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the Works Ministry would announce highway toll discounts for the Chinese New Year holidays.

“This initiative aims to reduce travel costs for the public and help motorists plan suitable dates or times to return to their hometowns during the festive season.

“Full details, including the vehicle classes involved and the discount rates, will be announced by the Works Ministry in the near future,” said the Communications Minister.

The decision was among several matters discussed at the Cabinet meeting yesterday, chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Mr Fahmi said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Armizan Mohd Ali had also informed the Cabinet that price controls would be enforced for nine days, from Feb 13 to 21.

“A total of 16 items will be placed under price control through the Chinese New Year Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme 2026.

“This is intended to ensure price stability and protect consumers from unreasonable price hikes during the festive period. The ministry will issue a statement with further details,” he said.

On another matter, Mr Fahmi said the Cabinet had agreed to establish a task force to monitor the abuse of social visit passes for employment purposes, with the Finance Ministry tasked with coordinating the effort involving several ministries and agencies.

“The task force will also look into the issue of goods being deliberately withheld from the market. The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has detected early signs of such practices, and firm action will be taken against any parties found to be violating regulations,” he said, adding that the Finance Ministry would issue a statement on the task force.

Mr Fahmi also said security would be heightened as Malaysia prepares to receive state guests in the coming days, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to make an official visit this weekend.

On another matter, Mr Fahmi said the Cabinet also discussed the Federal Court’s decision in a case brought by activist Heidy Quah.

The Federal Court ruled that the words “offensive” and “annoy” in Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 remain valid and constitutional.

“The Cabinet welcomes the Federal Court’s decision. At the same time, I wish to emphasise that the Communications Ministry introduced amendments to the Act in 2024 to prevent the law from being misused against any party, including Quah,” Mr Fahmi said. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK