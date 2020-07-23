Malaysia to hold 12th by-election, a state assembly seat Perak, on Aug 29

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Polling day for the Slim by-election in Perak is on Aug 29, says the Election Commission (EC).

The EC also fixed nomination day on Aug 15, while early voting will be on Aug 25.

Deputy EC chairman Azmi Shahrom said the by-election will be held with standard health procedures for Covid-19 in place.

The Slim state-assembly seat was left vacant following the death of its four-term assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, who died from a heart attack on July 15.

The Umno state assemblyman was reported to have collapsed while playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf and Country Resort and was rushed to Pahang's Bentong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Khusairi, who was the Tanjung Malim Umno division chairman, won the Slim seat in the 14th general election, obtaining a 2,183 majority to win his seat.

This will be the 12th by-election after the 14th general election in May 2018.