Malaysia to get tough on those who refuse vaccinations

KUALA LUMPUR • The Malaysian government will dish out doses of discomfort to those who do not have valid reasons to refuse a Covid-19 vaccination, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

"Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you're not vaccinated by choice. If you cannot be vaccinated, that's fine. We give MySejahtera digital exemption," he said after officiating an event on Saturday, referring to Malaysia's Covid-19 tracing app.

The painful points, Mr Khairy said, would go beyond just being unable to dine in at restaurants or enter shopping centres.

These additional restrictions will be unveiled next week.

There are also plans to require those who remain unvaccinated by choice to undergo regular Covid-19 testing.

"If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for," he said.

"Although Malaysia is unlikely to mandate vaccination at the national level, it is seriously looking at sectoral mandates."

Mr Khairy added: "For example, we have discussed it for a long time, that there have been parents who are concerned about sending their children back to school as there are teachers who still refuse to be vaccinated.

"That's why we found that it cannot be just for the education sector, but also the public sector. So the Public Service Department's director-general has issued a circular whereby beginning November, it will be mandatory for all civil servants to be vaccinated."

Such sectoral mandates, he added, should also be enforced in the private sector for those who need to work in the office.

Meanwhile, those who need a Covid-19 booster shot in order to perform the umrah - a shorter version of the haj pilgrimage to Mecca - can apply for it from the Health Ministry.

The same procedure applies to those who need a particular booster shot in order to fulfil the requirements of countries they are travelling to.

"The ministry will consider the applications that include those who need a booster dose which is of a different brand from the first two jabs they received.

"The application can be done through MySejahtera. This month, we may start with the booster for those who need it to go to another country," Mr Khairy said.

He added that Malaysia is liaising with destination countries to ensure there is no discrimination against certain vaccines as long as they have been approved by the World Health Organisation for emergency use.

