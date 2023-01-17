Malaysia to focus 2023 budget on green economy, tech: Anwar

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia seeks to prioritise ramping up the nation’s participation in technology and green economy in its review of the 2023 budget, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The government will also focus on boosting small and medium enterprises even as it maintains fiscal discipline amid a government debt that has exceeded nearly 1.2 billion ringgit (S$367 million) and a budget deficit hovering at about 5.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), Mr Anwar said at a budget dialogue held in the administrative capital of Putrajaya on Tuesday.

Mr Anwar, who doubles as finance minister, is set to table the country’s revised 2023 budget to Parliament on Feb 24 against the backdrop of lingering price pressures at home and increasing risks to the global economy.

A reformist who heads a multiracial coalition, Mr Anwar has made protecting low and middle-income groups from rising prices the top priority of his administration.

The previous government presented a tighter budget for 2023 in October, seeking to narrow the fiscal deficit. But Parliament was dissolved before lawmakers could approve that spending plan.

Mr Anwar said some parts of the budget tabled by the previous administration would remain but the “new administration will make some adjustments to the budget”.

He added that while the national unemployment rate figures were low, the youth unemployment rate was at 10 per cent.

“That is why we should not be content with what we have achieved as there is so much more to be done.

“We must change our orientation to ensure that the vast majority of our citizens benefit from these so-called economic initiatives or reforms,” he added. BLOOMBERG, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK