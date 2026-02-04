Malaysia to enforce ‘second driver’ rule for long-distance express buses

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

In an operation on Jan 27, KL JPJ issued 382 summonses for various offences, including on two tour buses which did not have tour guides.

KUALA LUMPUR - Special enforcement operations on heavy vehicles in Malaysia will be conducted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) ahead of the Chinese New Year period, especially on express buses travelling beyond 300km to ensure that they have a second driver.

Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Hamidi Adam said the enforcement will also focus on drivers’ licences, compliance with driving hour limits, and the ­condition of the vehicles, along with adherence to the requirement for a second driver, where applicable, to manage fatigue.

“It will cover passenger safety requirements to ensure the well-being of road users travelling during the holiday period,” he said when contacted on Feb 3.

He said the special operation aims to enhance road safety and ensure smoother traffic flow throughout the festive period.

“It will include restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles during specified periods and technical inspections, as well as firm action against drivers and vehicles found to be in breach of road traffic regulations,” he said.

Mr Hamidi said enforcement will be carried out in collaboration with relevant agencies as part of a coordinated approach to reduce road accidents and congestion during the festive season.

“We are committed to conducting continuous operations throughout the year. However, efforts will be stepped up during the festive seasons, ­especially during the coming Chinese New Year celebration,” he said, adding that KL JPJ issued 137,192 summonses and seized 955 vehicles in 2025.

“It is a slight reduction compared with the 145,542 summonses issued in 2024,” he said.

Among the most common offences recorded in 2025 were expired driving licences, expired road tax, and the absence of vehicle insurance.

“We also identified instances of vehicles with tinted windows that did not comply with specifications, as well as cases of heavy vehicles being overloaded,” he added.

“It is a serious offence, as it could endanger the passengers and tarnish the reputation of the country’s tourism industry,” Mr Hamidi had said.

He also advised road users to ensure that their driving licences, road tax and insurance are valid.

“We also urge all road users to channel information about traffic offences through the MyJPJ app or aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my ,” he said.

When met at a separate event yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed that enforcement checks will be ramped up.

“It will not only be through traditional roadblocks, but also plain-clothes officers boarding buses,” he said, adding that 1,305 compound fines were issued for failure to wear seat belts on buses in 2025 , comprising 1,147 express buses and 158 tour buses.

Some 507 inspections were also carried out at bus terminals and inspection centres during special Chinese New Year ­operations between 2022 and 2025, which saw 32 instances of buses not ­having a second driver despite travelling more than 300km.

“Enforcement is not meant to be punitive but to safeguard the industry’s future. If we want to grow and gain public confidence, operators must cooperate and ensure safety standards are upheld.

“Raising safety standards will further encourage greater public transport use,” he said.

Mr Loke, who did a walkabout at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan on Feb 3, said he noted that all passengers on a bus to Melaka wore seat belts.

“We want this to be a norm, not just through enforcement but public awareness,” he said, adding that those found not buckling up will be fined RM300 (S$97).

He also said the authorities are looking to revamp enforcement through new technologies, including the use of telematics, to enable drivers and operators to be continuously monitored. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK