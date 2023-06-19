Malaysia to ease IPO rules in 2023 to lure investors

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia will implement reforms in 2023 to make it easier for companies to list on the national stock exchange in a bid to attract more investors, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday.

The securities regulator and the stock exchange will expedite the process for initial public offerings and reduce time to market to ensure Malaysia’s competitiveness and attractiveness, he said at an industry event.

Datuk Seri Anwar also announced a reduction in stamp duty charges for shares traded on Bursa Malaysia to increase investor interest.

From July, stamp duty will be reduced from the current 0.15 per cent to 0.1 per cent of contract value, subject to a maximum cap of RM1,000 (S$290) per contract, he said.

“This change will directly reduce the cost of securities transactions and make the Malaysian stock market more competitive,” he added.

The government is also looking at policies to attract family offices to Malaysia, and improve ease of conducting business, he said.

Since taking power in November 2022, Mr Anwar’s administration has embarked on a slew of legal and economic reforms, including reducing subsidies for the wealthy and abolishing the mandatory death penalty. REUTERS