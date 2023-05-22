Malaysia to discuss finding 1MDB solution with Abu Dhabi, says Malaysian PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR - Talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Executive Council chairman Sheikh Khaled Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) issue will start soon, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Mr Anwar said the discussion will be held in conjunction with Sheikh Khaled’s four-day visit to Malaysia.

“The settlement of 1MDB with the International Petroleum Investment Company (Ipic) involving an additional amount of US$1.8bil (S$2.4 billion) to the country, and (everyone knows) the Crown Prince is currently in the country to continue discussing including to discuss on the issue of investment,” he said during Question Time.

He was responding to a question raised by Malaysian opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, who asked the government to state new and drastic policies that have been implemented by the Unity Government to stimulate the national economy, taking into account the risks facing the world economy.

On March 6, Mr Anwar praised the Attorney-General and civil servants involved in negotiating a settlement between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi-owned companies Ipic and Aabar Investments PJS.

Speaking at the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya, Mr Anwar said the settlement exceeded the government’s expectations.

The special visit was expected to strengthen the longstanding good relations between Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates that had been upgraded to a Strategic Partnership on Sept 27, 2022.

Sheikh Khaled is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Mr Anwar on Monday to exchange views on various issues of mutual interest, including bilateral, regional and international relations. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK