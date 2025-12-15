Malaysia to coordinate efforts to ease Thailand-Cambodia border tensions, says PM Anwar

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said both countries requested a brief postponement of the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled for Dec 16, to allow the situation to stabilise.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is coordinating efforts to ease tensions between Thailand and Cambodia in a bid to halt all hostilities along the disputed borders , said Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Datuk Seri Anwar said both countries requested a brief postponement of the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled for Dec 16, to allow the situation to stabilise.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement the meeting has been postponed to Dec 22.

“We are still coordinating and monitoring efforts. They have asked for a slight postponement of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled on Tuesday. So we are postponing to get things in order. But we are still appealing to stop the fighting. This is very critical. I am in touch with them virtually on a daily basis,” he told reporters on Dec 15.

On Dec 14, Thailand’s military announced it was considering blocking fuel exports to Cambodia as fighting spread to coastal areas of a disputed border region, two days after US President Donald Trump said both sides had agreed to a new ceasefire .

The two nations have resorted to arms several times in 2025, following the death of a Cambodian soldier in a May skirmish, reigniting a conflict that has displaced hundreds of thousands on both sides of the border.

Asked about the proposed fuel blockade by Thailand, Mr Anwar said negotiations are ongoing.

“We are still negotiating to cool things down. It is very difficult,” he said.

Mr Anwar previously proposed deploying an Asean Observer Team led by Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Forces to monitor the situation.

The mission would also use US-provided satellite imagery to help verify whether both sides are honouring the ceasefire.

Field data and satellite tracking results would be compiled and presented to the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Dec 16, giving member states evidence-based and neutral information about developments. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK