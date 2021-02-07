Malaysia to consider appeals over restrictive CNY protocol

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia's National Unity Ministry will put forward views by the Chinese community on the protocol for Chinese New Year celebrations to the National Security Council (NSC), after the government was blasted for limiting family celebrations but allowing some businesses such as night markets to operate.

Malaysia announced last Thursday the Chinese New Year standard operating procedure (SOP) under coronavirus curbs, known as the movement control order (MCO), stipulating that the festival was to be celebrated only among those in the same household, and that included the "reunion dinner", a tradition that would typically bring together family members from different households.

Activities such as lion dances, lantern processions, Chingay processions, Chinese opera and other stage performances, are also prohibited, along with visits and cross-border travel.

These restrictions were imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

Malaysia yesterday reported 3,847 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 238,721.

The health ministry also reported 12 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 857.

The ministry said it has received appeals from the Chinese community with regard to the issue of the reunion dinner, which traditionally takes place on the eve of the new year, which this year falls on Thursday.

It has also received appeals to allow prayers at temples on Feb 11,12 and 19.

"The ministry will bring up the matter with NSC. Any announcement on this will be made by Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob," it said in a statement on Friday, when it explained that protocols for the celebration were drawn up after discussions with representatives from 21 religious bodies, Chinese cultural associations and Chinese chambers of commerce, as well as representatives from Sabah and Sarawak.

Sarawak, which is mostly under the conditional movement control order - where restrictions are less strict - will be making an announcement on the applicable SOP there soon.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the NSC would consider the matter again after listening to wider public views.

He said the setting of SOP for non-Islamic festivities would involve the National Unity Ministry presenting a proposal to the NSC special meeting.

Before that, he said, the ministry must hold discussions with stakeholders of the respective religious and cultural bodies to get their concurrence for the SOP.

The ministry will then bring the outcome to be discussed with NSC and the Health Ministry, in particular to evaluate the health risks.

Mr Ismail Sabri said that after a decision is reached between the ministry, health authorities and NSC, the National Unity Ministry would present the proposal to the NSC special meeting for approval, and the SOP will be made public once it is approved.

"That is why it is rather puzzling that the Chinese New Year SOP received heavy criticism once it was presented," he said on Friday.

Mr Ismail Sabri said the SOP for events such as Deepavali, Thaipusam, Christmas, Gawai and Kaamatan were announced after the National Unity Ministry had obtained agreement from the relevant stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Melaka is planning to allow inter-district travel, with Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali saying the state will raise the matter at the state-level NSC meeting.

The proposed review, he said, would allow family members living in various parts of the state to organise reunion dinners.

"This is the time of the year when family members gather for an auspicious occasion. They should be allowed to do so," he said.

"No doubt public health is of utmost importance but the state doesn't want to dampen the festive mood," he added.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS