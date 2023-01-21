Malaysia to boost Sabah, Sarawak CIQ facilities as Indonesia builds capital next door

KUCHING - Malaysia’s federal government will allocate additional funding of RM1 billion (S$320,000) to improve border security in Sabah and Sarawak in tandem with Indonesia’s relocation of its capital to Nusantara, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the Finance Ministry had given preliminary approval for the allocation, which will be used to upgrade customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) facilities and other infrastructure along Malaysia’s border with Indonesia.

“In my recent discussion with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, we spoke about Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, which is close to Sabah and Sarawak.

“As such, we have decided to provide additional allocation to enhance border security as well as basic infrastructure such as roads, so that we don’t look too backward,” he told a press conference after chairing the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Implementation Action Council meeting in the Sarawak capital on Friday.

Indonesia announced in 2019 a plan to move its capital city from Jakarta to East Kalimantan province on Borneo island, with the new capital named Nusantara. Indonesia expects to begin construction of US$2.7 billion (S$3.6 billion) apartment projects in the second quarter of the year for thousands of civil servants, AFP has reported.

East Kalimantan shares a land border with Sarawak.

The meeting in Kuching was attended by Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor, and other federal and state leaders.

The RM1 billion allocation is expected to be included in Malaysia’s 2023 Budget which will be tabled next month. Work is expected to start immediately on the proposed upgrades to the CIQ facilities and roads connecting Sabah and Sarawak to Nusantara.

Datuk Seri Anwar also said the federal government has agreed to increase the special grants to Sabah and Sarawak as part of the MA63 agreement, with the two East Malaysia territories administered as regions, not states.

For a start, he said Sarawak would receive RM300 million in grants, up from RM16 million previously. Sabah would get from RM26 million to RM260 million, pending further discussions.