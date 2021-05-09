Malaysia to ban interstate, inter-district travel from May 10 to June 6 to curb Covid-19

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - To curb Covid-19, all interstate and inter-district travel without police approval will not be allowed across Malaysia from May 10 to June 6, said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement on Saturday (May 8), he also said that from May 10 to June 6, all social, education and economic activities that involve the gathering of people will not be allowed.

During same period, all official and social functions by the government and private sector is not allowed, said Mr Ismail Sabri.

"However, this decision will be reviewed after two weeks," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Ismail Sabri said the government is always reviewing its SOPS, and if there is an increase in daily cases, present SOPs to stem Covid-19 might be tightened.

"This is because the trend of cases in the country is getting worrying, along with the discovery of new Covid-19 variants.

"This has led to several states being enforced targeted movement control orders (MCO) in Kedah, Selangor, Johor, Penang and Pahang, before those areas in those states become red zones."

The MCO was recently implemented in Kuantan, Pahang and three districts (Timur Laut, Seberang Perai Tengah, Seberang Perai Selatan) and three sub-districts (Mukim 12, Barat daya, Bandar Butterworth, and Mukim 14) in Penang from May 10 to May 23.

Recently, the entire Kuala Lumpur, several localities in Johor, Perak and Terengganu were placed under the MCO for 14 days until May 20 after drastic increases were recorded in Covid-19 cases.

All inter-district and interstate travel is prohibited during the MCO, while all economic sectors are allowed to operate as usual.