Malaysia to ban heavy vehicles on roads before and after Chinese New Year to ease traffic flow

KUALA LUMPUR – Heavy goods vehicles will be barred from roads during specific periods before and after the Chinese New Year celebrations, says Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Its director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said the bans will be on Feb 14 and 15, and Feb 21 and 22.

“This is aimed at reducing accident risks and ensuring smooth traffic flow.

“All operators and related vehicle users are advised to abide by this. All road users are also advised to adhere to traffic laws, ensure their vehicles are in safe working order, alongside planning their journeys in advance,” he said in a statement on Feb 5.

The ban will apply at all times on the stipulated days for lorries with a load exceeding 7,500kg alongside trailers, and vehicles used to transport cement, steel, sand and other construction materials.

An 8am to 8pm ban will apply to container lorries transporting goods as well as vehicles transporting electronic items or chemical produce from ports or airports to industrial areas within the same state, and vice versa.

The ban also applies to lorries transporting palm oil produce, rubber and more.

Mobile cranes and cement mixer lorries will be barred from roads between 6pm and 6am, up to 25km from construction sites. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK