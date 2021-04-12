Malaysia to allow private hospitals to vaccinate public in next phases of Covid-19 immunisation plan

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian government has agreed to allow private hospitals to be used as vaccination centres in phases two and three of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said Health Minister Adham Baba on Monday (April 12).

He said the government will provide the vaccines for free to the private hospitals to widen access to the public.

"There are 203 private hospitals in the country and the ministry welcomes all private hospitals to step forward to contribute their resources for the people and country," he told a press conference.

He said private hospitals that are interested in taking part in the programme may register through the website of ProtectHealth Corporation from Monday.

"Through the website, private hospitals can obtain information such as vaccination methods, the scope of work, the requirements, payment rates and methods," he added.

Datuk Seri Dr Adham said as at Sunday, 2,304 general practitioners have registered to help with the vaccine roll-out.

"Registered GPs and private hospitals will be given briefings and training related to their scope of work in the programme.

"Apart from that, guidelines and manuals will also be provided for reference in handling the vaccination process in phases two and three," he said.

Dr Adham noted that through this initiative, Malaysians will be able to receive their vaccinations either from government or private facilities.

So far, 395,891 individuals have received both doses of the vaccine in the first phase of the national immunisation plan as at Sunday, he said.

During the same period, 583,903 individuals had received their first dose, bringing the total number of doses administered so far to 979,794.