Malaysia to abolish primary school leaving examination from 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia will abolish its primary school leaving examination from this year onwards, said Senior Education Minister Radzi Jidin.

The decision to abolish the Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) was made after getting views and input through various processes, said Dr Radzi at a press conference on Wednesday (April 28).

Year Six pupils will be evaluated using school-based assessment, a system which has been in effect since 2011, he said.

"There will not be any (centralised) exam to replace the UPSR," he added.

Some parents have shared how the focus on the UPSR, which was considered an important examination, caused their children to have limited time for other aspects of their education, Dr Radzi said, as some children were sent for tuition classes as early as Primary 1, according to Bernama.

Talk of abolishing UPSR began in November 2016 when former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said a study was being done on whether to continue with the UPSR examination.

Then on Dec 5, Deputy Education Minister Muslimin Yahaya announced that the ministry was in the final stages of its study on abolishing the UPSR examination, and that its final decision would be announced soon.

The UPSR is a component of the Primary School Assessment Reports (PPSR), which also include classroom, psychometric, physical activities, sports and co-curricular activities.

Dr Radzi also announced that the Form Three Assessment (PT3) - an examination for Secondary 3 students at the end of the academic year - for 2021 has been cancelled.

He said this was decided after considering the shortened time frame this year's Form Three students will have for face-to-face learning.