Malaysia tightens checks at borders with Singapore to deter ‘smuggling’ of subsidised items

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Officers will also be on the lookout for motorists who might purchase petrol in containers, the ministry official added.

JOHOR BAHRU - Enforcement has been intensified at land entry points with Singapore to ensure that subsidised items meant for locals are not purchased and brought back to the island republic.

A Home Ministry official said that officers from the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) began conducting checks in recent days to prevent such occurrences.

“We do not want people to smuggle subsidised packet cooking oil or other subsidised items such as sugar, flour and rice,” the official said, adding that there were concerns that the recent unrest in the Middle East might drive more Singaporeans to Johor to stockpile these essentials.

The official said they were also monitoring whether a larger number of Singaporean motorists are travelling to Johor during off-peak hours, especially past midnight, to fill up on petrol.

Officers will also be on the lookout for motorists who might purchase petrol in containers, the official added.

Meanwhile, AKPS in a statement said that a screening ­operation was carried out by 20 officers at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (BSI) on March 26.

The operation, carried out at the complex’s checking zone, ­follows a decision taken in 2025 to step up checks and declarations at BSI and Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ at the Second Link.

“The main reason is to curb any form of smuggling and for people to adhere to the regulations set by the agencies,” the statement read. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK