Malaysia telco CelcomDigi’s restoring services after disruptions in parts of Pahang, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian telco Celcom Digi is working to restore services to 210,000 users in parts of Pahang and Terengganu states after a minor fire incident on Tuesday morning.

While the telco did not say where and how the fire broke out, it acknowledged that users in the two states faced service disruption for voice, SMS and data services.

In a post on its Facebook and X pages, CelcomDigi listed 25 locations in Pahang and 10 in the east coast state of Terengganu that are experiencing disruptions.

The company said voice, SMS and reload services have been restored in stages.

“We are working towards restoring all remaining services as soon as possible. We apologised to the impacted customers for the inconvenience faced,” it said in a statement.

Users flooded in social media pages with complaints after being unable to do their work or complete their online transactions due to the disruption.

“We can’t hold our meeting, we can’t do our work (because of this), please fix it as fast as possible,” said Mekk Yaya on Celcom’s Facebook page.

Mr Mohd Afendi Awalludin said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the telco should compensate its customers for this inconvenience.

While Digi is also a telco brand under CelcomDigi, The Star reported that no disruptions for its users in the same areas have been reported.