Malaysia teacher transferred after being accused of cutting off student’s headscarf

KOTA KINABALU - A teacher accused of cutting off a student’s headscarf at a secondary school in Sabah’s Lahad Datu on Jan 16 has been transferred to another school.

Sabah State Education Department director Raisin Saidin said the action was carried out through the Lahad Datu District Education Office.

“The teacher has apologised to the student’s parents, and the Lahad Datu District Education Office has transferred the teacher to another school while the student remains at that school,” he told news outlet Sinar Harian on Jan 19 .

“The teacher also replaced the student’s headscarf that was cut off.”

The incident was reported in Sinar Harian on Jan 17.

According to a social media post, the incident took place on Jan 16. It alleged that several female students at the school had their hijabs cut off because they were not long enough.

The act was described as embarrassing and said to have had an emotional impact on the students.

Some p arents also expressed disappointment with the teacher’s actions , claiming they were inappropriate and offensive to students.

Datuk Raisin called on teachers to be prudent in their actions and consider parents’ ability to provide for their children’s schooling needs.

“At the same time, I also advise students to always comply with the rules set by the school,” he said.

“All (school) regulations implemented are based on the guidelines of the Education Ministry, which aim to benefit students,” he said, adding that he hopes this incident does not happen in other schools. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK