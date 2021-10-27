Malaysia targets renewable energy at 40 per cent of total capacity by 2035

PHOTO: AFP
KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's renewable energy installed capacity is targeted to reach 40 per cent, or 18,000 megawatts, by 2035, Energy Minister Takiyuddin Hassan said on Wednesday (Oct 27), as the South-east Asian nation charts a lower-carbon pathway for its power sector.

Current installed capacity for renewable energy in Malaysia is 8,520 megawatts, or 23 per cent of the energy mix, he said in a speech at the Singapore International Energy Week event.

The nation aims to raise its renewable energy capacity to 31 per cent of total capacity by 2025, he added.

