Malaysia targets full vape ban by mid-2026: Health Minister

Malaysia's Health Ministry is aiming to finalise the policy by 2026, amid growing concerns over the impact of vapes on public health, particularly mental health.

– Malaysia is moving decisively towards a full ban on vaping, with the Health Ministry aiming to finalise the policy by 2026, amid growing concerns over its impact on public health, particularly mental health, said Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the decision was no longer a question of if, but when, adding that the Cabinet had already agreed in principle on banning vape products nationwide.

“It is not about whether we ban vapes or not, but when. The decision has already been made at the Cabinet level to move towards a ban,” he told reporters after visiting Hospital Permai in Johor Bahru on Dec 16.

Dr Dzulkefly said the Health Ministry was targeting to implement the ban by mid-2026 or, at the latest, by the end of 2025 , subject to the completion of necessary regulatory and legislative processes.

He said the ministry had missed tabling the matter at a recent Cabinet meeting, but was confident it would be brought up again in early 2026 .

“We are looking at early 2026 to bring this back to the Cabinet. That is the window we are working towards,” he said.

The minister cited rising concerns over the use of adulterated vape liquids and synthetic substances, which have been linked to drug-induced psychosis and other serious mental health conditions.

“I was briefed earlier about patients presenting with drug-induced psychosis due to the use of synthetic cannabis and other substances, some of which are consumed through vaping,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly said such cases are already being monitored by a special task group led by the Health Ministry’s public health leadership, in collaboration with medical experts.

He added that lifestyle factors, including substance abuse, were among the major contributors to mental health challenges, describing the issue as multifactorial but increasingly worrying.

“These are recognised medical realities, and they strengthen the case for firm policy action,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly stressed that the move towards banning vape products was consistent with existing health policies and was not a sudden shift in direction.

“This is not a knee-jerk reaction. The policies and standard operating procedures are already in place and have been ongoing. What we are doing now is moving towards a decisive end point,” he said.

He also said the ministry was aligned with recommendations made by medical bodies, including the Malaysian Medical Association, on the need for stricter control and eventual prohibition of vape products. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK