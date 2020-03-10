Malaysia swears in PM Muhyiddin's new Cabinet ministers in front of King

PUTRAJAYA - The swearing-in ceremony for new Malaysian Cabinet ministers and their deputies was at the Istana Melawati on Tuesday (March 10), witnessed by the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin.

The ceremony began at 3pm and was televised live on national television.

The Malaysian Queen, Tuanku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also in attendance.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced his Cabinet list comprising 31 full ministers, including four senior ministers.

There are 38 deputy ministers.