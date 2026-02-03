Malaysia students’ festive CNY rap gets ‘Nonstop’ views

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU - A group of students in Johor, Malaysia, have found themselves in the spotlight after their Chinese New Year music video went viral on social media.

The three-minute video features 40 pupils from SJKC Pandan – boys and girls alike from Years Four to Six – rapping to a song titled Nonstop CNY.

Mr Ku Chong Sin, chairman of the SJKC Pandan parent-teacher association, said the video was part of an annual school project invol­ving six teachers.

“This is our fourth year produ­cing our own Chinese New Year music video, not only to celebrate the festive season but also to support the National Digital Edu­cation Policy by giving pupils the opportunity to learn through hands-on experience.

“We did not expect the video to gain so much attention and were surprised by how widely it has been viewed and shared,” he said during a recent interview.

Mr Ku said the project took about a week to complete, including composing the song and using artificial intelligence software for recording and post-production.

“It was a minimal-budget production, with mobile phones used for the recording.

“Teachers and parents helped with props and make-up, while I loaned the car that appeared in the video,” he said.

Mr Ku added that the video highlighted several attractions in Kampung Baru Pandan, among them being a mural wall and a Chinese temple.

The music video features Year Four pupil Oswald Chong Bang Qin as one of its main characters, rapping in sunglasses and casual streetwear.

In one scene, Chong appears alongside schoolmates Wong Yu Han and Tan Sze Qi, with the trio performing in a slow-moving car driven by teacher Guok Wei Loon, in a style reminiscent of hip-hop music videos.

Chong’s role added to the ­video’s appeal, as his name was incorporated into the rap lyrics, giving the song a catchy and playful element.

The upbeat, family-oriented song focuses on Chinese New Year traditions such as reuniting with loved ones, wearing new clothes and spending time with relatives.

Uploaded to the school’s Facebook page on Jan 29, the video has since garnered more than 1.4 million views and over 55,000 likes as of noon on Feb 2.

Meanwhile, Mr Ku said the video had even caught the attention of Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh and several elected repre­sentatives.

“The school has since received a request from a company to screen the music video at one of its outlets.

“The pupils have also been invi­ted to perform the song at an upcoming Chinese New Year open house hosted by Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah next month,” he added.

Mr Ku said efforts are being made to upgrade the school’s music room, which currently lacks soundproofing and equipment.

“Teachers often have to borrow equipment from parents or conduct off-site recordings for school projects,” he said, adding that the upgrade could benefit the 90-year-old school’s 2,450 pupils. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK