Malaysia sticks to its guns despite telco demands as 5G deadline looms

The results of ongoing negotiations will have a huge impact on the future of mobile connectivity in the country. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
37 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is playing hardball to finalise ownership of its 5G infrastructure vehicle within a fortnight, as it seeks to narrow the gap with regional competitors who have already deployed the super-fast next-generation mobile network.

Ahead of a June 30 deadline, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz told The Straits Times on Thursday (June 16) that foreign investors have expressed interest in taking up a stake in state-owned Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), even as the "Big Four" mobile network operators (MNO) drag their feet and insist on favourable terms to maintain control of the industry.

